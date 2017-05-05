James Faulkner gives up 23 runs in horror IPL over

Aussie all-rounder James Faulkner was the victim of a Rishabh Pant masterclass as Delhi Daredevils thrashed Gujarat Lions in the IPL.

James Faulker gives up 23 runs in horror IPL over

Teenager Pant played a masterful innings as his 97 helped Delhi to a seven-wicket thumping and ended Gujarat's already slim IPL play-off hopes.

BOMBSHELL: Real reason for James Faulkner contract snub?

Pant picked up 23 runs off a luckless Faulkner (0-35) in the 11th over with his sublime ball striking and excellent footwork helping him to three sixes and a four.

Pant smashed nine sixes and six fours off 43 balls in a textbook display of Twenty20 cricket as the Daredevils recorded the second-highest run-chase in IPL history to move within five points of the top four with a match in hand.

Aaron Finch's 27 off 19 at the end of the Lions innings proved futile.