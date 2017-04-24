Not one player managed to reach double figures for Royal Challengers Bangalore as Virat Kohli's side was bowled out for the lowest score in IPL history.

'Just not acceptable': Kohli's side sinks to IPL low

Despite boasting some of the premier batsmen in world cricket including Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB De Villiers, RCB were skittled for just 49 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was the star for the Knight Riders in the stunning 82-run win at at Eden Gardens.

Bowled out for 137 in 19.3 overs - with Sunil Narine top scoring with 34, the hosts looked well short of a competitive score against a side with one of the most powerful top orders in world cricket.

But helped by an astonishingly poor display of batting, Coulter-Nile took 3-21 as RCB slumped to the worst score in the competition's history, lowering the previous mark of 58 by nine runs.

Coulter-Nile got his side off to the perfect start by dismissing Virat Kohli for a first-ball duck and Mandeep Singh soon followed when Umesh Yadav had him caught at slip for two by Manish Pandey.

The Aussie quick then reduced RCB to 3-12 when AB De Villiers edged behind to Robin Uthappa for six and claimed his third victim when Kedhar Jadhav (nine) holed out to Chris Woakes at third man.

The same duo combined again to snare Chris Gayle (seven) with Coulter-Nile taking the catch from a Woakes delivery and Stuart Binny followed three balls later to hand the English quick a his second wicket and leave RCB reeling at 6-40.

Colin de Grandhomme then trapped Pawan Negi lbw for two before he and Woakes mopped up the tail to finish with three wickets apiece.

Coulter-Nile was named man of the match for his excellent opening spell of bowling and the West Australian said the side's positive mindset was key in defending their low total.

"I guess you have to come out steaming when you're just defending 130 odd," Coulter-Nile said.

"I just had a feeling we were going to do tonight. I haven't been bowling too much, I was so pumped up, I wasn't thinking too much about the no-balls.

"I thought if I can try to push the batsmen back and then pitch it up and swing, I could get wickets.

"We've got some world class spinners who didn't even get a ball today. The pitch suited us."

RCB's score was the lowest in IPL history and furious Kohli said his side's performance was unacceptable.

"Our worst batting performance, it really hurts," he said.

"After the kind of half that we had, we thought we could capitalise and chase it down.

"Reckless batting. I can't say anything at the moment. It was that bad.

"This is just not acceptable."