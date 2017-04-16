Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina could only laugh at the reason behind Aaron Finch's absence from their IPL clash with Mumbai on Sunday.

Finch dropped for bizarre and unfortunate reason

Raina lost the toss against Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, who sent Gujarat in to bat, and Raina soon revealed to former New Zealand bowler Scott Styris the one change they were required to make.

"Unfortunately Finchy, he'll miss out today because he's lost his kitbag," Raina said, adding that Jason Roy had come in to replace Finch.

"He's lost his kitbag. His kitbag didn't arrive on time."

Styris could be heard laughing but it must have been a frustrating episode for the Lions after Finch hit some form in the last match.

After losing their first two matches of the IPL season, Gujarat on Friday picked up their first victory when they chased down the Rising Pune Supergiants' 8-171.

Dwayne Smith and Brendon McCullum set up the win from the top of the order but Finch brought it home with an unbeaten 33 off just 19 balls.