'Hey friend': Starc's awkward message to Kohli goes public

Mitchell Starc's attempt at reconnecting with Indian captain Virat Kohli has gone very wrong, with a Kohli fan page revealing Starc sent the message to the wrong account.

'Hey friend': Starc's message to Kohli goes public

Starc was sent home from India after the second Test because of injury, missing some of the most controversial moments of the tour.

Former teammates with Kohli at Indian Premier League side Royal Challengers Bangalore, Starc attempted to check in on the Indian skipper.

"Hey friend :) Hopefully I don't have to look for a new IPL team?? Haha media hey!" Starc wrote.

"Didn't get a chance to have a proper catch up mate but Congrats on the series win and on your summer personally... I hope that shoulder is on the mend and not too bad. Good luck for the ipl, here's hoping to an RCB win. Cheers mate."

But Starc had made a grave mistake: he sent the message to @imVkohlli, not the official @imVkohli, with the fan account publishing the message for all to see.

Starc did not take part in the 2016 IPL season and had already pulled out of the upcoming 2017 campaign by the time he was ruled out with injury.

His contract with RCB was terminated in February.

Earlier in the week Starc had engaged in banter with Indian fans along the lines of the message he later sent to Kohli.

"Hey (Yuzvendra Chahal). So @mstarc56 is no longer a Frnd Huh? #ViratMadness #SpiritOfCricket," wrote @SahuAnand99.

"looks like I'll need a new ipl team then hey??? Haha geez," Starc replied.

@SahuAnand99 @yuzi_chahal looks like I'll need a new ipl team then hey??? Haha geez — Mitch Starc (@mstarc56) March 28, 2017

Australia's hard-fought series in India witnessed plenty of acrimony, the most notable being Kohli's criticism of counterpart Steve Smith for gesturing towards his dressing room for guidance on whether to review an lbw decision in the second Test at Bengaluru.

Immediately after India clinched the series 2-1 with Tuesday's win, Kohli said he would not regard any Australian cricketer as a friend "ever again", going against the good will he felt towards the tourists prior to the first Test.

But Kohli believes his comments have been blown out of proportion and clarified they were directed only at a couple of individuals.

"My answer at the post-match conference has been blown way out of proportion," the feisty 28-year-old, who is also captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, said on his verified Twitter account on Thursday.

"I did not categorically say the whole Australian team but only a couple of individuals. I continue to be in good terms with the few guys I know & who I've played with at RCB & that doesn't change."

Kohli, who took exception to many things uttered by Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and other Australians during the series, declared India will never "take a backwards step from anyone".

"This team, regardless of whether we are on top or not, we speak," Kohli said.

"We take it very well and we give it back even better.

"A very wise person told me that when a person is down, the weak come out and speak about him. It takes courage to speak about someone when they are on top."

- with AAP