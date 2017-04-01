Brendon McCullum, Melbourne Victory and Lote Tuqiri all made the most of April 1, with varying results.

Sports stars join in on April Fools' Day

McCullum attempted to claim that he would follow one final season in the Indian Premier League with a jockey apprenticeship.

"Hopefully I'll try and drop a little bit of weight over there as well," he said.

The Victory released a mock statement on their website saying they would bid for a licence in Cricket Australia's Big Bash League - with lofty goals.

"As technology advances, Victory hopes to host the world's first cricket-football double-header, with Etihad Stadium's drop-in pitch to be removed and replaced with grass in less than an hour between matches," the statement said.

Tuqiri made his April Fools' joke a long-running saga before revealing on Saturday that he had 'changed his name' to Lote Land, in a partnership with a betting company.

“Everyone used to get my name wrong anyway and now I'm loving my time as Lote Land," Tuqiri said.

So I changed my name today. Make it easier for everyone. No more spelling errors etc #LoteLand has a ring to it yeah? pic.twitter.com/7z4Gxg1Ttu — Lote Tuqiri (@LoteTuqiri) March 31, 2017

Melbourne City got in on the action as well, putting Uruguayan forward Bruno Fornaroli in a Socceroos jersey.

The club claimed Fornaroli needed to become an Australian citizen because, after watching his home nation in the Socceroos' historic World Cup qualifier in 2005, he failed to leave the country properly.

“I have spoken to the national team and they have said that if I can keep doing what I am doing in the league, there is every chance for me to be a part of the side but there are no guarantees," Fornaroli said on the team's website.

It's too bad it's April Fools' Day, because that would probably give Socceroos boss Ange Postecoglou something to think about.