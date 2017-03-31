Bizarre run-out causes controversy in T20 international

West Indian batsman Evin Lewis has been run-out in his side's T20 international against Pakistan despite his whole body being well past the crease.

Windies batsman run-out in the most extraordinary cicrumstances

Having bowled Pakistan out for 132, the Windies' innings started in dramatic fashion with three collisions between opponents in the first four overs.

Pakistan's Shadab Khan became the villain in the eyes of the home crowd after his coming together with Lewis resulted in the Windies opener being run out.

Lewis was trying to make his ground for a quick single when he collided with Shadab, dropping his bat short of the crease before leaping to avoid the collision.

He never got any part of his body grounded behind the crease, and was in the air well when the ball hit the stumps, resulting in a controversial dismissal.

Fans took to social media to express their disbelief, with many of the opinion that Shadab unfairly impeded Lewis:

I'm not comfortable with that run out of Evin Lewis just then... — Darb (@AndyDarbs) March 30, 2017

A decade or two ago the captain would recall Evin Lewis in the spirit of the Game. The collision caused him to jump at that point — Mdalton (@DaltonSMyers) March 30, 2017

Cue the spirit of cricket chorus after that runout singing sanctimony at Pakistan for not withdrawing runout appeal on Evin Lewis collision. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) March 30, 2017

Moments later Chadwick Walton collided with Sohail Tanvir and Ahmed Shehzad, the latter being taken off in an ambulance in a neck brace only to eventually return.

Shadab took 4-14, enabling the tourists to restrict the Windies to 129-8, backing up his 3-7 in the first game of the series.

