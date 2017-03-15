Clarke re-opens old 'Monkeygate' wounds

Former Aussie skipper Michael Clarke has deepened divisions between himself and Andrew Symonds with more comments concerning 'Monkeygate'.

The 'Monkeygate' scandal tainted the 2007-2008 Border-Gavaskar series, after Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a monkey.

However Clarke has since laid some blame on his former close friend, Symonds, who he says took the matter further than it needed to go.

"I was very close to Andrew at the time," Clarke said.

"I asked him if he was racially vilified. It wasn’t about being racially abused for Andrew but a lot of other things.

"Now it’s not the right time to discuss those things.

"But I didn’t think he should have continued with that (incident). It should have ended right there."

Clarke made the comments at a promotional event in Kolkata, India for his autobiography "My Story", which was released last year.

In the book, Clarke explained the situation in greater detail, and argued Symonds pursued the incident in order to square the ledger with the Indians.

"There was no great principle of racism at stake," Clarke wrote.

Speaking at Clarke's promotional event, Indian legend Sourav Ganguly argued the book will be a biased representation on what occurred out on the Sydney pitch that day.

"I can guarantee you, the ‘Monkeygate’ chapter will not have its true picture in the book," Ganguly said.

Clarke, who is currently commentating the Australia v India Test series for Star Sports, also hit the headlines in recent times after subtly criticising the tactics of the Aussie's use of the DRS system.

He said he was worried that Steve Smith and his team were looking at support staff for assistance with DRS appeals.

"I want to find out from the Australian team if they're using the DRS in that way, if they are then that is unacceptable," Clarke told TV station India Today.

"My concern and my worry is that when you look at the footage of what happened with Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb ... actually suggests to Steve Smith to turn around and have a look at the support staff.

"If it is only a one-off, I don't think that would have happened.

"The fact that Peter Handscomb is even thinking about telling the Australian captain to turn around and look to the support staff, I've got my concerns."