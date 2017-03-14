Bangladeshi opener Soumya Sarkar has made a compelling case for the worst review of all time.

Batsman reviews after getting clean bowled

In a never before seen incident, Sarkar reviewed after getting clean bowled by Sri Lankan spinner Asela Gunaratne.

Umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger to signal that the batsman was out, which might have confused Sarkar into thinking he was out caught behind.

Otherwise, his appeal to the DRS makes no sense.

As the Bangladeshi hung around, Sri Lankan players yelled out “you can’t review a bowled!”

Sarkar took their advice and departed the field.

The wicket helped Sri Lanka to victory in their first Test against Bangladesh in Galle.

Rangana Herath finished with 6-59, his 23rd five or more wicket haul, which took his tally in Tests to 366 wickets, going past New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, who has 362 wickets to his name.

His exploits helped Sri Lanka dismiss Bangladesh for 197 runs in the second innings in less than two sessions on the fifth day after the visitors resumed play promisingly on 67-0.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 259 runs.