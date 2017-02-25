Aussie skipper Steve Smith was dropped an astonishing three times as India endured a nightmare second day in the first Test at Pune.

India drop four catches as Aussies build big lead

Australia were 4-143 at stumps on Friday, holding a 298-run overall lead thanks to Smith's class and India's crass fielding.

Smith finished 59 not out after being dropped on 23, 29 and 37. Matt Renshaw, who appeared to vomit after copping a blow from a bouncer to the forearm, was also given a life on 25.

"That has certainly pushed us back a little bit ... it is something that has hurt us in the past," Indian coach Anil Kumble said.

"It was a disappointing day."

Virat Kohli, who earlier recorded his first Test duck at home, struggled to hide his fury as the chances piled up on a day when a total of 15 wickets fell on a cracking dust bowl.

"Kohli has steam coming out of those ears ... that's lazy fielding (from Murali Vijay) at second slip," Michael Clarke said on Star Sports.

Australia have a golden chance to complete their first Test win in India since 2004 after an astonishing six-wicket haul from Steve O'Keefe.

O'Keefe snared six wickets during a chaotic 38 minutes on day two, consigning the top-ranked Test side to a record collapse of 7-11 and near-record low total of 105.

