India drop four catches as Aussies build big lead

Aussie skipper Steve Smith was dropped an astonishing three times as India endured a nightmare second day in the first Test at Pune.

Australia were 4-143 at stumps on Friday, holding a 298-run overall lead thanks to Smith's class and India's crass fielding.

SCORECARD: India v Australia, first Test

SOK STARS: O'Keefe takes six wickets, Aussies build big lead

Smith finished 59 not out after being dropped on 23, 29 and 37. Matt Renshaw, who appeared to vomit after copping a blow from a bouncer to the forearm, was also given a life on 25.

"That has certainly pushed us back a little bit ... it is something that has hurt us in the past," Indian coach Anil Kumble said.

"It was a disappointing day."

Virat Kohli, who earlier recorded his first Test duck at home, struggled to hide his fury as the chances piled up on a day when a total of 15 wickets fell on a cracking dust bowl.

"Kohli has steam coming out of those ears ... that's lazy fielding (from Murali Vijay) at second slip," Michael Clarke said on Star Sports.

Australia have a golden chance to complete their first Test win in India since 2004 after an astonishing six-wicket haul from Steve O'Keefe.

O'Keefe snared six wickets during a chaotic 38 minutes on day two, consigning the top-ranked Test side to a record collapse of 7-11 and near-record low total of 105.

with AAP

