Wriddhiman Saha ended Steve O'Keefe's resistance with one of the greatest wicketkeeper catches in recent memory on day one in Pune.

Indian keeper stuns Aussies with insane Superman catch

O'Keefe got a thick edge to a Umesh Yadav delivery and directed the ball well to the right of Saha.

The Indian keeper looked no chance of taking the catch but produced an incredible Superman-like effort to reel in the grab.

Saha was horizontal with the ground as he he pouched the ball in his right glove, sending the home crowd into absolute raptures.

The remarkable catch looked set to help India bowl Australia out for less than 200 before a brilliant cameo from Mitchell Starc got the tourists past 250.