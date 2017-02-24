Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja left everyone scratching their heads when he bowled an embarrassing two-bounce delivery to Peter Handscomb.

Jadeja produces another contender for worst delivery ever

Jadeja was bowling early on day one in Pune when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The ball appeared to stick in his hand, dragging it down horribly.

Handscomb attempted to play a drive after the ball bounced twice, but clean missed, perhaps out of shock.

The Indian fieldsmen behind the bat even threw out an audacious appeal for caught behind, even though the delivery was clearly a no-ball.

If the shocking delivery wasn't embarrassing enough for Jadeja, the fact that he has prior form will certainly do the job.

He produced an even worse delivery last year in a Test against England, with the ball bouncing five times before it reached the batsman:

Kiwi captain Kane Williamson also put his hand up for worst delivery in cricket history recently with this effort in an ODI against South Africa:

Outside of the international game, nothing will beat former Prime Minister John Howard's abysmal display: