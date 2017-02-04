Glenn Maxwell has added journalism to his bag of tricks after jumping into a press conference with New Zealand's Tom Latham.

Serious journalist Glenn Maxwell crashes NZ presser

The Australian batsman was on his way to training when he sat down to ask Latham a couple of questions.

"After a disappointing showing in the Australian series, how important is it for you guys to win the last game of the series?" he asked first.

To the surprise of the journalists and cameramen in the room, Latham obliged.

"Yeah, obviously, very important, Maxi," he said.

"We'd really like to have that Chappell-Hadlee (trophy) back so a good performance tomorrow and hopefully we can keep it in New Zealand."

Maxwell and Latham continued their back and forth before the Aussie turned on the humour, comparing Latham to a great gloveman of the past.

"You've been compared to Adam Gilchrist with your wicketkeeping and left-hand opening batsman skills, how does that sit with you right now?" Maxwell asked.

"That’s the first time I’ve heard it but I’ll take that," replied Latham.

Following Thursday's abandoned game in Napier, New Zealand lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 ahead of Sunday's final game in Hamilton.