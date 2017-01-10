Mickey Edwards has shot to fame as Australian cricket's new cult hero, but apparently Nathan Lyon isn't very happy about it.

Why Garry's not a fan of Mickey

Edwards has become a household name over the last few days after making a cameo fielding appearance for the Australian Test side on day five of the SCG Test against Pakistan.

The young Manly grade cricket was supposed to be running drinks for the team but was called upon to field when Matt Renshaw was ruled out with concussion and David Warner went off the field.

Edwards said the opportunity was daunting but the SCG crowd's reaction was incredible, cheering with delight every time the tall, blonde paceman touched the ball.

However his newfound stardom isn't impressing everyone, with former Test wicketkeeper Brad Haddin cheekily suggesting Lyon is unhappy the spotlight has been taken away from him.

The man affectionately known as 'Garry' is a cult hero himself, with crowds taking a shine to the spinner thanks to Matthew Wade's shouts of 'Nice Garry' every time he delivers the ball.

In Monday night's BBL clash between Haddin and Lyon's Sydney Sixers and the Melbourne Renegades, a mic'd-up Haddin tried to show the commentators how much the crowd loved Lyon, instructing them to listen to the roar when he was about to field the ball.

But the crowd's reaction was rather underwhelming, and Haddin reckons it's because of Edwards.

"They stopped cheering you, Gaz!" Haddin called out.

"He is not happy with Mickey Edwards...He reckons he has taken the limelight away this summer."

And according to Edwards, Lyon isn't alone in his disdain.

The youngster recently told 7News his mother wasn't happy when he got home from the SCG because he hadn't told her he was doing it and she didn't know where he was!