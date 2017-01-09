Substitute fielder Mickey Edwards has revealed how his viral fame didn't quite reach the lengths everyone thought at the end of Australia's Test win over Pakistan.

SCG security thought Edwards was taking the Mickey

Edwards, a fast bowler from Manly, hit the headlines after the SCG crowd cheered him on across the final day.

With his long blond locks flowing underneath his Cricket Australia baggy green, it was a far cry from spending the Boxing Day Test in the MCG grandstands.

An SCG security guard proved just how unlikely his tale was.

"Got to go in the changerooms with them for a little while after, had a couple of Cokes with them," he told Perform.

"Turned up and said that I was running drinks to the security guard in the changeroom.

"She (a different security guard) said, 'I don't think so. I'm not seeing any credentials here'.

"So I had to wait outside for about 20 minutes until someone from Cricket Australia came and let me in."

Twenty minutes seems a long time to wait, but Edwards is a little used to waiting.

The youngster has only just returned to competitive cricket after suffering two stress fractures in his back, which might explain why he was pretty keen out on the SCG.

Although Edwards didn't catch anything out on the field, he said he was over the moon to be involved in a wicket celebration.

"That's one off the bucket list ... When Starcy bowled one of them, to be involved in a huddle with Australia, that was one of the coolest things," he said.

"Just to be in the huddle for a wicket it gave me a lot of drive to hopefully get my own real baggy green one day."