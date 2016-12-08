Aussie umpire cops scary on-field head knock

Australian umpire Paul Reiffel was taken to hospital after he was hit on the back of the head by a throw during the fourth Test between India and England.

Aussie umpire suffers scary on-field head knock

The 50-year-old Reiffel, who played 35 Tests and 92 one-day internationals for Australia as a fast bowler, was umpiring at square leg on day one in Mumbai when English batsman Keaton Jennings hit the ball past him into the outfield.

SCORECARD: India v England, fourth Test

Indian fieldsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar lobbed the ball back in but inadvertently hit Reiffel, who was looking the opposite direction to the throw.

Reiffel immediately hit the deck clutching his head and was attended to by medical staff.

After a short delay he was able to walk from the field and was transported to hospital for precautionary tests.

The incident was remarkably similar to one involving fellow Aussie Adam Voges, who was struck on the back of the head by a throw from a teammate during a County game in England earlier this year.

Voges said he was groggy for about 10 days afterwards.

Reiffel was replaced on the field by South African umpire Marais Erasmus.

He later returned to Wankhede Stadium after being cleared of serious injury, but was advised to rest for the remainder of the day.