Warner's hilarious insight into Smith's brutal box shot

7Sport /

David Warner couldn't help but laugh when his skipper was dropped with a brutal low blow, the vice-captain showing absolutely no sympathy.

Smith was batting brilliantly in the second ODI in Canberra when his attempted pull shot backfired and the ball struck him in the box.

SCORECARD: Australia v New Zealand, second ODI

The Aussie captain immediately fell to the ground and appeared to be in a world of hurt, but all his batting partner could do was laugh.

Warner laughs at Smith's expense. Image: Getty

Reporters asked Warner about the nasty incident after the match.

"I laughed because he laughed at me when I got hit in Adelaide (in the nets) so I was getting it back," said Warner.

World of hurt is an understatement. Image: Getty

But he also went further, revealing the awful dilemma Smith would have found himself in.

"You don't really say anything. Your first thought is do you want to check your box? And it's always our first reaction not to because you just don't want it to be squeezed on that testicle."


