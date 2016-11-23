South African skipper Faf du Plessis managed to bring some humour to his press conference where he responded to being found guilty of ball-tampering.

Du Plessis accidentally drops dodgy ball tampering pun

Du Plessis insisted on Wednesday he's no cheat, saying there's a massive difference between ball tampering and ball shining.

In a very serious address to the media, du Plessis accidentally dropped a dodgy pun when describing how the saga had affected the Proteas' tour and their historic series victory.

"It's disappointing to see that such a small thing has taken away all the shine from it," he said before realising his zinger.

"Excuse the pun," he said as a number of those in attendance laughed out loud.

Du Plessis was fined his entire match fee from the Hobart Test, given three demerit points but avoided being banned for the third Test.

"The verdict was that I was guilty. I still completely disagree with that. I felt like I have done nothing wrong," he said.

"I think there's two ways of looking at it ... ball shining versus ball tampering.

"For me if you talk about ball tampering that is something that is wrong, that is picking (at) the ball, scratching the ball.

"Shining the ball that all cricketers will say is not in the same space.

"It is something that all the cricketers do."

with AAP