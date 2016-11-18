Former Test wicketkeeper Ian Healy says Australia has too many assistant coaches.

'They have no impact': Healy calls for coaching cull

In the wake of their series loss to South Africa, Healy would like to see more names follow former chairman of selectors Rod Marsh out the door.

Head coach Darren Lehmann is currently assisted by Graeme Hick (batting coach), David Saker (bowling coach) and Greg Blewett (fielding coach).

But Healy reckons Lehmann and Justin Langer as an assistant is all the team needs.

"I think there's too many (coaches) around the Australian cricket team," Healy told SEN on Friday morning.

"We need to get them down producing talent in the 14, 15, 16-year-old bracket, feeding into the states and the Australian cricket team run by a coach and an assistant coach — that'll do me.

"(The team is) totally overserviced and we can now see they don't have any impact."

Former England international Hick recently signed a four-year contract to replace Michael Di Venuto, while Saker was brought in after Craig McDermott's departure. Blewett had been filling in as batting coach after Di Venuto joined county side Surrey as head coach.

Healy says a specific batting coach is pointless and it should be up to the players to take responsibility for their own performances.

"In the last 12 months we've lost 10 wickets for 80 runs way too often, so tell me the batting coach is working. He can't change things up there," Healy said.

"They've (the batsmen) got to have an unbelievable desire to do their job, they've got to have skills developing all the time, on their own, to get the job done to stay in the Baggy Green.

"It's got nothing to do with coaches other than Lehmann and Langer, for example. Surely they can deal with any facet of play in that Australian cricket team."

In 2013 after Mickey Arthur was dumped as head coach, Healy also called for a reduction in the number of assistants.

"I think Darren Lehmann could do worse than get rid of the batting, bowling and fielding coaches and put on another former player and run the show himself with a partner," said Healy.

"We have allowed a lot of people in Australian cricket in the last 18 months at different times to underperform and they don't even think that they're in the gun. That could be the problem."

As for the players, Healy wants one change for the third Test in Adelaide, calling for Peter Handscomb to replace Adam Voges.

Healy and Michael Slater have cast doubt on Ricky Ponting's suggestion that better pay would persuade ex-Test stars to opt for coaching over commentary.

Former captain Ponting bemoaned a brain drain with Australia's greats opting for the comforts of the commentary box over teaching the game to future stars.

Ponting called for higher pay for state coaches as an incentive for retired stars.

Rather than money, Healy said he pursued a post-playing media career over coaching to spend more time at home.

"It's got nothing to do with money," Healy said.

"I don't wish to spend the time dealing with cricketers, travelling the world like you did as a player. That's the issue."

