Sean Abbott statement read out at Hughes inquest

An emotional account from Sean Abbott has been read out in court during the third day of the inquest into Phillip Hughes's death.

The man who bowled the ball that killed Hughes has described being in a daze and feeling "super tired" for days after the tragic incident at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2014.

Below is Sean Abbott's statement in full:

ON HUGHES

"I always looked up to Phillip. He was a tough competitor."

"I always knew that I would have to work hard to get him out. I don't think I had ever got him out."

ON THE NSW TEAM PLANS ON THE DAY

"I do not recall any particular instructions being given to the New South Wales team at lunchtime on that day or any discussion about a specific plan for the period after lunch, although there would have been a team chat. I do not recall the details of any team chat on that day. I really don't remember the lunch period at all."

"I cannot recall any changes in the atmosphere or mood of the game after lunch."

"I do not recall seeing or hearing any backchat or chatting with the batsmen and I personally don't recall talking to Phillip or Tom."

"I cannot recall anything that suggested that either Phillip or Tom were uncomfortable before the incident and I cannot recall anything that indicated that any bowling tactics were making inroads on them."

ON THE FATAL DELIVERY

"I think Phillip was a bit early through the shot."

"If a batsman is early through the shot, it makes me think that the ball is slower than they had anticipated."

"I don't remember the ball being fast or slow. Maybe the wicket was a little bit slower that day. That's the type of wicket at the SCG."

"After Phillip was struck, I saw him start to sway and I ran to the other end of the pitch and I held the right side of his head with my left hand."

AFTERMATH

"I remained on the field until after Phillip was placed on the medicab and then returned to the change room."

"Once in the changeroom I felt confused and upset, I had a headache, people kept coming up to me but I cannot remember what they said. It was all a bit of a blur and I felt like I was in a bit of a daze. I felt super tired. These feelings stayed with me for the next few days."