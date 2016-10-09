Glenn Maxwell has added another insane fielding effort to his highlight reel, pulling off a stunning boundary line catch.

Maxwell's insane boundary-rope catch

Maxwell took the catch for Victoria against Western Australia's D'Arcy Short, who had already smashed two big sixes.

"I was lucky it came directly at me the whole way, so I had a bit of time to think about what I was going to do," Maxwell said.

"I heard Cameron White yelling from across the ground telling Robbie Quiney to come and help me out. I saw Bobby out of the corner of my eye, so just make sure I could get it to him."

"I practised it a few times today and dropped every single one of them. Nice for the one in the game to stick.

"I think its key you have to know where the boundary is. Because I basically hadn't moved, I was aware the boundary was about a foot (30cm) behind me.

"All I wanted to do was make sure I got two hands on it and give myself enough power to throw the ball back into Bobby, because I saw he was a little bit too far away for a flick straight up.

"It's something we practice a fair bit, especially with T20 cricket these days, you do a lot of boundary riding.

"Awareness of the rope is probably the main thing we try and work on."