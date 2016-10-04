Former Australia batsman savages 'toothless' attack

If Australia’s new-look bowling attack was hoping to stake a claim for future selection during the one-day series in South Africa, then they’ve failed miserably so far.

Two games and two heavy defeats, the last of which was a 142-run belting at the Wanderers, has exposed Australia’s lack of depth with front line bowlers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and James Faulkner all missing.

If that wasn’t bad enough for the inexperienced Aussie attack, they’ve now come under fire from former Australia and South Africa batsman, Kepler Wessels, who gave a brutal assessment of their performances.

“I said before the series started that the Australian bowling attack was vulnerable,” Wessels wrote in a column for Supersport.

“In fact I can’t recall seeing an Australian bowling attack as toothless and bereft of ideas and variation as this one.

The former opening batsman, who played 24 tests for Australia in the 1980’s, said he can’t see things improving for the tourists during this series in South Africa.

“It is difficult to see how Australia can compensate for this weakness in the remaining three one day matches.

“The Proteas should clinch this series comfortably. It is hard to see Australia coming back to win three in a row.”

Joe Mennie, Chris Tremain and Dan Worrall have all been handed their debuts in South Africa, and alongside all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Scott Boland, the Aussie pace bowlers have been hit for a combined 9-520 over the first two matches.