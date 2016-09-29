The sledge that perfectly summed up Max Walker

Aussie cricket legend Geoff Lawson has revealed the cheeky on-field comment that epitomised the man that Max Walker was.
Tributes far and wide for the universally-loved Australian cricketer, who died on Wednesday aged 68, carried a common theme.
Everybody's mate, who will be sadly missed.
In a column for The New Daily, Lawson described Walker as larger than life.
"I remember playing a Sheffield Shield game against him at the MCG", Lawson wrote.
"It was a terrible wicket, as was regularly the case at the 'G, with the ball barely bouncing above the ankles of batsmen.
"Max – who also played AFL football for Melbourne – was batting at number 10 and I was bowling.
"He smashed one back at me but I dived and, a couple of inches off the ground, took probably a career-best caught-and-bowled.
"I was stoked, and lying on the ground I was carrying on like a pork chop.
"I looked up at Max, who with a huge smile on his face, quickly told me that'd he taken a couple of marks in that spot, and that they were a lot better than that.
"And that was it, Max was off. It was witty and it was sharp. It was Max."
Walker was a Test cricketer. A VFL player. Best-selling author. Admired commentator. Community servant.
But as good as he was in all those fields, he was an even better bloke, say those that knew him best.
with AAP