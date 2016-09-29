The sledge that perfectly summed up Max Walker

Aussie cricket legend Geoff Lawson has revealed the cheeky on-field comment that epitomised the man that Max Walker was.

Tributes far and wide for the universally-loved Australian cricketer, who died on Wednesday aged 68, carried a common theme.

Everybody's mate, who will be sadly missed.

In a column for The New Daily, Lawson described Walker as larger than life.

"I remember playing a Sheffield Shield game against him at the MCG", Lawson wrote.

"It was a terrible wicket, as was regularly the case at the 'G, with the ball barely bouncing above the ankles of batsmen.

"Max – who also played AFL football for Melbourne – was batting at number 10 and I was bowling.

"He smashed one back at me but I dived and, a couple of inches off the ground, took probably a career-best caught-and-bowled.

"I was stoked, and lying on the ground I was carrying on like a pork chop.

"I looked up at Max, who with a huge smile on his face, quickly told me that'd he taken a couple of marks in that spot, and that they were a lot better than that.

"And that was it, Max was off. It was witty and it was sharp. It was Max."

Walker was a Test cricketer. A VFL player. Best-selling author. Admired commentator. Community servant.

But as good as he was in all those fields, he was an even better bloke, say those that knew him best.

with AAP