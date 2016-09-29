News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
IPL Cricket: Destructive De Villiers demolishes Daredevils (clone 40003542)
Boult takes 'the best catch in IPL history'

The sledge that perfectly summed up Max Walker

7Sport /

Aussie cricket legend Geoff Lawson has revealed the cheeky on-field comment that epitomised the man that Max Walker was.

0417_0500_nat_commsgames
0:23

Commonwealth Games pay day
0416_0500_nat_commgamesINTERVIEW
3:50

Peter Beattie responds to criticism of closing ceremony
0418_1800_wa_cricket
0:55

Justin Langer expected to win Aussie coaching job
0416_1800_Wa_comp
1:24

Margaret River Pro cancelled after shark attack
0416_0500_nat_commgamesclosing
4:02

Criticism for Commonwealth Games closing ceremony
Boult takes 'greatest catch in IPL history'
0:46

Boult takes 'greatest catch in IPL history'
Simmons toe-to-toe with Johnson
0:56

Simmons toe-to-toe with Johnson
76ers coach heaps praise on Simmons
1:38

76ers coach heaps praise on Simmons
Ben Simmons Playoffs triple double
1:04

Ben Simmons Playoffs triple double
0422_0700_nat-Sportbreak
2:35

Sportbreak - April 22
0722_0700_nat-ManU
0:28

Manchester United through to FA Cup final
0422_0700_nat-Reds
0:38

Reds loss underscores embarrassing run for Australian Super Rugby
 

Tributes far and wide for the universally-loved Australian cricketer, who died on Wednesday aged 68, carried a common theme.

Everybody's mate, who will be sadly missed.

In a column for The New Daily, Lawson described Walker as larger than life.

"I remember playing a Sheffield Shield game against him at the MCG", Lawson wrote.

"It was a terrible wicket, as was regularly the case at the 'G, with the ball barely bouncing above the ankles of batsmen.

Walker in his prime. Image: Getty

"Max – who also played AFL football for Melbourne – was batting at number 10 and I was bowling.

"He smashed one back at me but I dived and, a couple of inches off the ground, took probably a career-best caught-and-bowled.

"I was stoked, and lying on the ground I was carrying on like a pork chop.

Lawson. Image: Getty

"I looked up at Max, who with a huge smile on his face, quickly told me that'd he taken a couple of marks in that spot, and that they were a lot better than that.

"And that was it, Max was off. It was witty and it was sharp. It was Max."

Walker was a Test cricketer. A VFL player. Best-selling author. Admired commentator. Community servant.

But as good as he was in all those fields, he was an even better bloke, say those that knew him best.

with AAP

Back To Top