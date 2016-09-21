Batsmen around the world are sitting up and taking notice at a young Pakistani paceman who can bowl over 145km/h with both arms.

Pakistan unearth incredible ambidextrous fast bowler

Yasir Jan was discovered during Lahore Qalandar's 'Jazz Rising Stars' trials in Rawlpindi recently, catching the eye of scouts including former Pakistan paceman Aaqib Javed.

"This is the first time I have seen a bowler who can bowl fast with both arms," Javed told Geo News.

Yasir says he has been bowling with both arms since childhood.

"I have practised bowling with both left and right arm all my life, I try to imitate every bowler I see," Yasir said.

Yasir Jaan can bowl with both hands and with the same action & speed. What an amazing talent.#DamaDamMast pic.twitter.com/WhK95xtjdr — Lahore Qalandars (@lahoreqalandars) September 15, 2016

He reportedly bowls faster with his right arm but generates more bounce with his left.

According to the Laws of Cricket, a bowler can't change delivery arm without informing the umpire, and therefore the batsman, beforehand.

He's not actually the first of his kind, with Sri Lankan Under 19s spinner Kamindu Mendis shooting to fame earlier this year:

Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Venditte similarly throws with both arms: