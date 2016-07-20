West Indian star Andre Russell has turned heads with a pink bat in the Caribbean Premier League. The only problem was it lasted two balls.

Andre Russell's pink bat statement backfires spectacularly

Chris Gayle famously used a gold bat in last summer's Big Bash.

And it looks like Russell is trying to outdo his countryman for most colourful willow in world cricket.

Batting for Jamaica Tallawahs in their clash with the Trinbago Knight Riders, 'Dre-Russ' smashed a crunching boundary over long-off with his first attempt.

But disaster struck on the very next ball when he hit one right on the toe-end, breaking the bat and calling for a new one.

He wound up with 44 off 24, powering the Tallawahs to a total of 7-158.