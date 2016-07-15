At the age of 42 years and 47 days Pakistan captain Misbah-Ul-Haq has become the sixth-oldest player to score a century at Lord's, and he celebrated in style.

42-year-old Misbah's epic ton celebration at Lord's

After jogging a single to take him to 100, Ul-Haq gestured to his teammates on the balcony before getting down to produce a series of push ups.

The playful celebration was at odds with the usual controlled celebrations seen in Test cricket and in particular at Lord's.

He finished the day not out on 110 runs, with Pakistan 282 for 6 at the close of Day One against England.

Watch the celebration in the video above.