News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Pat Cummins suffers another injury setback
Pat Cummins suffers another injury setback

Cricketer's hilarious contender for worst ball ever

Andrew Reid
7Sport /

There aren’t many things in cricket more embarrassing than bowling a ball that misses the pitch entirely, as Steven Jacobs found out in the Caribbean Premier League.

Cricketer’s hilarious contender for worst ball ever

Cricketer’s hilarious contender for worst ball ever

The Guyana Amazon Warriors spinner let a delivery go against the Jamaica Tallawahs that sailed so high and long that it went straight over the wicketkeeper’s head.

After dubbing it a ‘moon ball,’ presumably due to its galactic trajectory, the commentators were stunned it was deemed a dead ball rather than a no ball and a free hit.

Regardless of the outcome, there’s no doubt it was one of the worst balls ever seen in a professional game of cricket; so bad that even former Australian Prime Minister John Howard might be feeling a little better about himself.

It certainly has been an eventful tournament so far:



Back To Top