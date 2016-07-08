There aren’t many things in cricket more embarrassing than bowling a ball that misses the pitch entirely, as Steven Jacobs found out in the Caribbean Premier League.

Cricketer’s hilarious contender for worst ball ever

The Guyana Amazon Warriors spinner let a delivery go against the Jamaica Tallawahs that sailed so high and long that it went straight over the wicketkeeper’s head.

After dubbing it a ‘moon ball,’ presumably due to its galactic trajectory, the commentators were stunned it was deemed a dead ball rather than a no ball and a free hit.

Regardless of the outcome, there’s no doubt it was one of the worst balls ever seen in a professional game of cricket; so bad that even former Australian Prime Minister John Howard might be feeling a little better about himself.

It certainly has been an eventful tournament so far: