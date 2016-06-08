Fan bruises hand, ego with comical catch attempt

News

This punter won't be giving up his day job after injuring himself while trying to catch a six during Australia's ODI against South Africa.

Aaron Finch sent a deep drive over the mid-on boundary in Guyana, where the spectator was waiting with open arms.

He attempted a gutsy one-handed grab but never looked like holding it, wringing his hand in pain after copping the ball on the end of the fingers.

His bruised hand was only match by his bruised ego after friends and fellow fans laughed at his expense.


