West Indies opener Andre Fletcher had absolutely no idea as Imran Tahir weaved his magic in South Africa's opening tri-series one-dayer.

Tahir bamboozles batsman with brilliant wrong-un

The Windies went on to win by four wickets in the three-way series also featuring Australia, but it was Tahir's ripping wrong-un that stole the show.

The South African leg spinner flighted a beautiful delivery outside Fletcher's off stump, before turning in back between bat and pad to bowl the opener neck and crop.

Fletcher failed to recognise the wrong-un and was made to pay in rather embarrassing fashion.