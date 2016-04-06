Touching moment from World T20 final you didn't see

The aftermath of the World T20 final was overshadowed by some rather unsportsmanlike behaviour, but an incredible moment took place in the commentary box.

It wasn't just West Indies v England on the field, with Ian Bishop and David Lloyd leading the match call.

Cricket fans will long remember Bishop's cry of 'CARLOS BRATHWAITE - REMEMBER THE NAME' as the Windies all-rounder clubbed his fourth straight six to secure victory, but it wouldn't have happened without an amazing act of selflessness.

To call the winning runs in the last over of an epic final is the stuff of every commentator's dreams.

Englishman Lloyd had been the main voice viewers heard for the first three balls of the over, but with Brathwaite needing just one run off the final three deliveries, he turned things over to his Caribbean colleague.

As you can see in the video above, Lloyd insisted Bishop take the call, knowing full well the Windies were about to win.

Lloyd sat back and relaxed as Bishop produced the perfect words to sum up Brathwaite's brutal display of power.

Fabulous to be on......."over to you , Bish !" What a lovely man he is https://t.co/PxT5cyMujw — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) April 4, 2016

@hemantbuch @PeterDellaPenna It's nt something I wanted bt what @BumbleCricket did 4 that last period was Selfless & an example to me 4ever. — ian bishop (@irbishi) April 4, 2016

It might not seem much, but after Marlon Samuels' sledging spree and Darren Sammy's shot at his own board, a good news story is more than welcome.