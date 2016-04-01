West Indies hero Lendl Simmons was dismissed three times in the World T20 semi final against India but was given a reprieve on each occasion.

How India's schoolboy errors gifted West Indies the game

Simmons' unbeaten 82 off 51 balls guided his side into the final against England, but it could have been oh so different.

Twice India got rid of Simmons, first when the right-hander was on 18 and then when he reached 50, only to see the bowlers overstepping the crease and bowling no-balls.

Then with the game in the balance, Simmons sent a deep drive to the outfield with his side needing 32 off the last 15 balls.

Ravi Jadeja appeared to take a brilliant catch before tossing the ball back to Virat Kohli to complete the dismissal.

However replays showed Jadeja had stepped on the boundary rope while in possession of the ball, gifting Simmons a six and helping him steer the West Indies to victory.

"The only thing I'm disappointed about is the two no-balls," MS Dhoni said.

"I feel that the point at which the no-balls were bowled were quite crucial. If we had got those wickets, we would have got the opportunity to bowl at one or two overs of the spinners and get away with them without giving too many runs.

"A no-ball is something that can be avoided especially the front foot no-ball ... the only thing is that if you don't want to bowl a no-ball you should never bowl a no-ball."