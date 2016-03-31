Alex Blackwell adopts funky Smith-like stance

Steve Smith isn't the only Aussie batsman not afraid to bat from outside off stump, as Alex Blackwell showed in the Southern Stars' win over England.

Alex Blackwell employs funky Smith-like stance

With the Poms packing the off side field for Blackwell, the 32-year-old moved well outside the line of the stumps, intent on hitting the ball through the leg side.

The inventive idea only resulted in one run, but you can't help but admire her for trying something different.

It immediately sparked memories of this ridiculous boundary Smith hit from virtually off the pitch against Pakistan:

Blackwell has a long way to go before she can reach Smith's level of crazy. Check out some of his other unusual shots: