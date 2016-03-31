England were not only knocked out in the semi finals of the women's World Twenty20 by Australia, they also nearly knocked each other out.

English cricketer's throw hits teammate in the face

With Australia batting first, Katherine Brunt fielded a ball and threw it back to bowler Natalie Sciver.

But to Brunt's horror, Sciver looked away milliseconds before the throw, the ball sconing her on the side of the head.

The bowler hit the deck and stayed down for a few minutes while she received treatment, but bounced back in the best possible way, taking two wickets and affecting a brilliant run out.

Her heroics weren't enough however as the Southern Stars secured a nail-biting five-run win.

