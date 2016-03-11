Cricketing greats past and present have turned out to farewell one of New Zealand's greatest-ever batsmen, Martin Crowe.

Cricket legend Martin Crowe farewelled in Auckland

Around 1000 mourners packed out Parenll's Holy Trinity Cathedral in Auckland for the funeral from 1pm NZ time.

While it was thought he might miss his cousin's funeral, Russell Crowe has been confirmed as one of the cricketing legend's pallbearers.

Other pallbearers include brother Jeff Crowe and former Blackcap teammate Grant Fox.

Jeff, who has returned to New Zealand from his home in the US, is set to deliver the first eulogy, with further tributes from Ian Smith, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor.

Earlier Friday, Crowes' wife Lorraine Downes posted a touching tribute to her "beautiful man".

"Marty you truly loved me well. Forever grateful to you, my beautiful man. It all will never be forgotten. Until we meet again," she wrote on Facebook.

Several Cricket New Zealand executives are among the attendees, including chief David White, president Stephen Boock and Sir Richard Hadlee.

Former Australian Test captain Greg Chappell will represent Cricket Australian and Crowe's cousin, actor Russell Crowe is believed to be a pallbearer.

In a video tribute earlier, some of New Zealand's best cricketers - from Sir Richard to former Black Caps captains Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor - spoke about Crowe and his place in the nation's cricketing folklore.

"He had a big influence on me wanting to play cricket and wanting to play cricket for New Zealand," said Taylor, who was mentored by Crowe.

McCullum went further, calling Crowe "without a doubt the greatest batsman we've ever had".

Holy Trinity Dean Jo Kelly-Moore said the funeral would be a time for both public and private memories.

"Martin's life is being remembered today across the nation and the world as a husband, father, brother and cousin, batsman, hero, friend and sporting champion," Dean Kelly-Moore said.