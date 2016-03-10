As a captain you're supposed to lead by example, but Zimbabwe's Hamilton Masakadza obviously didn't get the memo.

Zimbabwean skipper run out in comical fashion

Masakadza was the victim of an embarrassing run out during the opening game of the World T20 tournament when he failed to ground his bat while completing a single.

As the ball struck the stumps there was hardly any appeal from the Hong Kong fielders, but the umpire thought he would check upstairs just to be safe.

The result? Masakadza trudging back to the pavilion with his tail between his legs.

How does it compare to these others: