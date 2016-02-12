How on earth did the bails stay on?

MATCH CENTRE: New Zealand v Australia, first Test
For the third time in the last two months, the ball has hit the stumps in New Zealand but the bails refused to fall off.
Aussie all-rounder Mitch Marsh was bowling in the first Test in Wellington when Kiwi spinner Mark Craig played the ball back onto the stumps.
The ball didn't just brush them but thudded into the pegs, but those pesky bails did not budge.
Amazingly, the exact same thing happened twice during Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand in December:
Australia tore through the hosts' top order early on day one, taking five wickets in the first hour.