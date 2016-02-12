News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Sayers finally receives baggy green as Starc ruled out
Sayers debuts as Australia make four changes

How on earth did the bails stay on?

7Sport /

MATCH CENTRE: New Zealand v Australia, first Test

How on earth did the bails stay on?

How on earth did the bails stay on?

For the third time in the last two months, the ball has hit the stumps in New Zealand but the bails refused to fall off.

Aussie all-rounder Mitch Marsh was bowling in the first Test in Wellington when Kiwi spinner Mark Craig played the ball back onto the stumps.

The ball didn't just brush them but thudded into the pegs, but those pesky bails did not budge.

Snicko shows a huge spike. Image: FoxSports





Amazingly, the exact same thing happened twice during Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand in December:

Australia tore through the hosts' top order early on day one, taking five wickets in the first hour.

Back To Top