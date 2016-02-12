MATCH CENTRE: New Zealand v Australia, first Test

How on earth did the bails stay on?

For the third time in the last two months, the ball has hit the stumps in New Zealand but the bails refused to fall off.

Aussie all-rounder Mitch Marsh was bowling in the first Test in Wellington when Kiwi spinner Mark Craig played the ball back onto the stumps.

The ball didn't just brush them but thudded into the pegs, but those pesky bails did not budge.

I did see weighted bails in the @NZCricketMuseum yesterday. Apparently to compensate for the wind... #NZvAUS — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) February 12, 2016

The old chewing gum on the bails trick.. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/IwOadmo33s — Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) February 12, 2016

Amazingly, the exact same thing happened twice during Sri Lanka's tour of New Zealand in December:

Australia tore through the hosts' top order early on day one, taking five wickets in the first hour.