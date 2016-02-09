'Cry babies that are in Women's Weekly': Former NZ player lashes out at Australia

Former New Zealand cricketer John Morrison has dished out a scathing attack on the Australian cricket team and their media calling them cry babies that are always in Women's Weekly.

'Cry babies that are in Woman's Weekly': Former NZ player lashes out at Australia

Morrison didn't mince his words after the Australians were furious with the decision and process taken when Mitchell Marsh was given out.

The 68-year-old says the Australians need to get over themselves.

"They are the grand masters of sledging," he told TVNZ.

"They're used to being loved at home.

"They're in Women's Weekly doing 'my health scare', 'my dream home' and 'my shattered relationship' and suddenly they come along with a hostile crowd and a good team and they got beaten fair and square."

Marsh edged the ball into his foot and it carried all the way to bowler Matt Henry who lightly appealed alongside three team mates.

The umpire appeared to not hear the appeal, and only appeared to react after the crowd became vocal when seeing the replay.

The umpires sent the decision up to the third umpire, who rightfully gave Marsh out, to the anger of the Australians.

Morrison told TVNZ the Aussies need to suck it up.

"If the roles were reversed the Aussies would be celebrating, saying how wonderful technology was.

"They'd say as they did in Adelaide, just suck it up.

"We have cameras everywhere. Why? To get the right result. What did we get last night? The right result. He was out, so, get on with it!

"Stop cry babying."

Morrison's final pot shot was directed at the Australian media, accusing them of being hypocrites.

"I was at a Melbourne game where the Australian crowd was chanting 'Hadlee's a w**ker', but there was no cry babying from the Australian media then was there."