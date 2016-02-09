In a matter of 48 hours, New Zealand twice got the better of their Aussie rivals in highly contentious circumstances.

Controversy reigns in dramatic Trans-Tasman clashes

On Sunday, world rugby launched an investigation into the Kiwis' apparent fielding of an extra man in the dying stages of their 17-17 Sydney Sevens draw with the Aussies.

Australia led 17-10 in the dying moments of the pool match when vision from television cameras showed eight New Zealanders on Allianz Stadium before Ardie Savea scored under the posts.

Both sides then won through to the final where the New Zealanders again stole it in the dying stages.

Then on Monday night, Mitch Marsh was controversially dismissed when a replay on the big screen during the third ODI prompted umpire Ian Gould to call on third umpire S Ravi to review a catch.

Gould was initially confident New Zealand hadn't appealed but Brendon McCullum successfully convinced him otherwise.

Aussie allrounder Marsh appeared to yell "****ing bull****" in the direction of McCullum and the celebrating Blackcaps as he stormed off Seddon Park.

Matthew Wade later had a shot at NZ allrounder Grant Elliott, saying "only a f***ing coward sledges people when they walk off".

"A bit of controversy there. I don't think there was much of an appeal," Steve Smith said in the post-match ceremony, triggering loud boos from a sold-out crowd of 9751.

"It was shown on the big screen that there was a half-appeal so they went upstairs.

"I was pretty disappointed with the whole process .. it was handled pretty poorly.

"New Zealand players genuinely believed it wasn't out and, not until they saw it on the screen, did they change their mind."

