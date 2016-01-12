Steve Smith hits ball into his own groin

Steve Smith was hit where no man wants to be hit during a nets session at the WACA - and it was self-inflicted.

The Aussie skipper was tuning up for Australia's first ODI against India when he mistimed a pull shot and bottom-edged the ball right into his own nether regions.

The 26-year-old slumped to the ground and stayed there for several minutes before resuming his training session.

