Steve Smith hits ball into his own groin

7Sport /

Steve Smith was hit where no man wants to be hit during a nets session at the WACA - and it was self-inflicted.

The Aussie skipper was tuning up for Australia's first ODI against India when he mistimed a pull shot and bottom-edged the ball right into his own nether regions.

The 26-year-old slumped to the ground and stayed there for several minutes before resuming his training session.

Batting coach Michael di Venuto looks on as Smith recovers. Image: Cricket.com

It's not the first time we've seen a sporting star cop it where it hurts most:


