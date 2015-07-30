Voges' no-look catch the most freakish ever?

Adam Voges' freakish catch at short leg to dismiss Alastair Cook on day one at Edgbaston is among the most remarkable in recent memory.
Voges ducked his head and took his eye off the ball as the England skipper loaded up and smashed a full-blooded pull shot in his direction.
But to the amazement of all who witnessed it, the Aussie fielder somehow managed to hang on for the catch as the ball thudded into his mid-section.
We've cast our minds back to some other memorable catches in recent times.
How does Voges' effort compare to these:
And in the less freakish but still amazing category: