Livingstone registers one-day record score with 350 off 138 balls

Liam Livingstone had a day to remember playing for club side Nantwitch against Caldy in the Royal London Club Championship, scoring a massive score of 350, the highest individual one-day score in history.

Livingstone in action for Nantwitch. Source: Getty

As the team posted a score of 7/579, the 21-year-old channelled his inner AB De Villiers, plundering 34 fours and 27 sixes off just 138 balls.

Had worse days... Thanks for all the messages 👍👍 #350 pic.twitter.com/EB0jtIZBCf — Liam Livingstone (@liaml4893) April 19, 2015

The previous one-day record stood at 334 not out made by Nikilesh Surendran in India in 2008.

This was not the first time Livingstone delivered a swashbuckling performance with the bat. Last year, whilst playing for county team Lancashire 2nd XI he notched 204 from 242 balls against Yorkshire.