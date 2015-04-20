News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win
Aussie collapse hands Proteas huge series win

Livingstone registers one-day record score with 350 off 138 balls

7Sport /

Liam Livingstone had a day to remember playing for club side Nantwitch against Caldy in the Royal London Club Championship, scoring a massive score of 350, the highest individual one-day score in history.

Livingstone smashes one-day record score

Livingstone in action for Nantwitch. Source: Getty

As the team posted a score of 7/579, the 21-year-old channelled his inner AB De Villiers, plundering 34 fours and 27 sixes off just 138 balls.



The previous one-day record stood at 334 not out made by Nikilesh Surendran in India in 2008.

This was not the first time Livingstone delivered a swashbuckling performance with the bat. Last year, whilst playing for county team Lancashire 2nd XI he notched 204 from 242 balls against Yorkshire.


Back To Top