Richie Benaud's most memorable quotes

Australian cricketing legend Richie Benaud has died, aged 84.

Richie Benaud. Source: Getty

With his heartbreaking passing, here are the greatest quotes from the voice of cricket:

On captaincy:

"Captaincy is 90 per cent luck and 10 per cent skill. But don't try it without that 10 per cent."

"Media were never allowed into an Australian dressing room until I became skipper. I changed that and invited them in at the close of play each day, thereby confirming for many administrators they had appointed a madman as captain."

"The hallmark of a great captain is the ability to win the toss, at the right time."

MORE: Richie Benaud passes away, aged 84

From the commentary box:

"The slow-motion replay doesn’t show how fast the ball was really travelling."

"And Glenn McGrath dismissed for two, just ninety-eight runs short of his century."

"From our broadcasting box you can't see any grass at all. It is simply a carpet of humanity."

"He's not quite got hold of that one. If he had, it would have gone for nine."

"Put your brain into gear and if you can add to what's on the screen then do it, otherwise shut up."

"The problem with relying on nostalgia for commentary is that people only remember the good things."

"That streaker could have done some damage to Andrew Symonds, but all of a sudden he was on his back."

On the underarm ball:

"A disgraceful performance from a captain who got his sums wrong and it should never be permitted to happen again."

Shane Warne's ball of the century:

"He's done it!"

A photo for the ages! Richie Benaud chats to Sir Donald Bradman at the Gabba. http://t.co/2wd0BiOExi pic.twitter.com/Eq1QQXJyAI — Peter Brown (@SydneyEditor) April 9, 2015

Tributes to Benaud:

"Richie Benaud's passing has robbed us not only of a national treasure but a lovely man. Richie earned the profound and lasting respect of everyone across the world of cricket and beyond. First as an outstanding player and captain, then as an incomparable commentator and through it all, as a wonderful human being."

- Nine Network CEO David Gyngell

"He was a great player and a great captain; a wonderful leader of men and he continued that off the field. He loved winning. He helped the Australian team have the attitude where they wanted to win. He played the game the right way."

- Michael Clarke

"Perhaps the most influential cricketer and cricket personality since the Second World War."

- Gideon Haigh

"He had this unique style - the choice of words, how he delivered them, the way he looked - and it all came together to make him one of the most recognisable people on television. His incredible knack was knowing what to say and when to say it - usually as briefly as possible."

- Jonathan Agnew