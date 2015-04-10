Tributes flow for Richie Benaud

Australia cricket legend Richie Benaud passed away overnight, aged 84.
One of the great personalities of world cricket, Richie Benaud forged his reputation first as a player, later as Australian Test captain and finally as a highly-respected analyst and commentator on the game.
Born in the western suburbs of Sydney in 1930, Benaud took up cricket at a young age and quickly progressed as a batting all-rounder.
He made his first class debut for NSW at the age of 18 and was handed his Test debut against the West Indies in 1952.
Over the next six years, in which Benaud enjoyed modest success at international level, his talents with the bat were surpassed by his ability to bowl cunning leg spin.
The turning point came as he ripped through South Africa in 1957-58, taking 30 wickets at an average of 21.93, before being named Australian captain for the 1958-59 Ashes series.
Not only did his shrewd and innovative captaincy inspire the Aussies to an upset 4-0 series win, he snared 31 wickets at an astounding average of 18.83.
Benaud soon became known for his tactical boldness and daring approach to the game, and when coupled with his charismatic nature, it helped revitalise Australia’s love of the sport.
Under Benaud’s reign, the Aussies did not lose a series, and he became the first man to complete the 2000 runs/200 wickets double in Test cricket.
He retired at the end of the 1963-64 season with 63 Tests and 259 first class matches to his name.
In 1956 Benaud had begun dabbling in print and radio journalism and when he retired from the game, he took on roles with both the BBC and Channel Nine.
He anchored the commentary team for the first summer of World Series Cricket in 1977-78 and in doing so laid the foundations of the TV icon he was to become.
Over the following decades his distinctive tone and speaking style became a beloved part of the Australian cricket soundscape, while his analysis and insight educated multiple generations of fans on the complexities of the game.
Away from the microphone he played a crucial role in mentoring up-and-coming stars of Australian cricket such as Ian Chappell and Shane Warne, while also authoring 10 best-selling books.
Having been awarded an OBE in 1961 for services to cricket, Benaud was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2007 and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009.
Esteemed cricket writer Gideon Haigh was not being dramatic when he referred to Benaud as, “…perhaps the most influential cricketer and cricket personality since the Second World War.”