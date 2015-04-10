Tributes flow for Richie Benaud

Australia cricket legend Richie Benaud passed away overnight, aged 84.

Richie Benaud passes away

One of the great personalities of world cricket, Richie Benaud forged his reputation first as a player, later as Australian Test captain and finally as a highly-respected analyst and commentator on the game.

Born in the western suburbs of Sydney in 1930, Benaud took up cricket at a young age and quickly progressed as a batting all-rounder.

He made his first class debut for NSW at the age of 18 and was handed his Test debut against the West Indies in 1952.

Over the next six years, in which Benaud enjoyed modest success at international level, his talents with the bat were surpassed by his ability to bowl cunning leg spin.

A sad day for Australia. We have lost a cricketing champion and Australian icon. What an innings. RIP Richie Benaud — Tony Abbott (@TonyAbbottMHR) April 9, 2015

Dear Richie, I've known you & Daphne for close to 30 years & to everyone you were a legend on all… https://t.co/B2OSiW5Jon — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 10, 2015

A photo for the ages! Richie Benaud chats to Sir Donald Bradman at the Gabba. http://t.co/2wd0BiOExi pic.twitter.com/Eq1QQXJyAI — Peter Brown (@SydneyEditor) April 9, 2015

RIP Richie Benaud. The greatest cricket commentator of them all & a wonderful man. #MourningEveryone — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2015

Richie would pause and let our imaginations fill the silence. Australian cricket's finest. #richiebenaud — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) April 9, 2015

The turning point came as he ripped through South Africa in 1957-58, taking 30 wickets at an average of 21.93, before being named Australian captain for the 1958-59 Ashes series.

Not only did his shrewd and innovative captaincy inspire the Aussies to an upset 4-0 series win, he snared 31 wickets at an astounding average of 18.83.

Benaud soon became known for his tactical boldness and daring approach to the game, and when coupled with his charismatic nature, it helped revitalise Australia’s love of the sport.

Vale Richie Benaud. Humble man, great man. Was never anything but respectful, friendly and helpful to me and all cricket writers — Martin Blake (@martinj_blake) April 9, 2015

I'm feeling a childlike sadness about the passing of Richie Benaud. I never got to meet him but he was there as we grew up #2/22 — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) April 9, 2015

Had the pleasure of knowing Richie Benaud- respectful, thoughtful, sense of timing - the best ! Vale #RichieBenaud #legend — Jim Wilson (@Jim_Wilson7) April 9, 2015

Under Benaud’s reign, the Aussies did not lose a series, and he became the first man to complete the 2000 runs/200 wickets double in Test cricket.

He retired at the end of the 1963-64 season with 63 Tests and 259 first class matches to his name.

In 1956 Benaud had begun dabbling in print and radio journalism and when he retired from the game, he took on roles with both the BBC and Channel Nine.

Our last words from Richie. A haunting tribute to another cricketer gone too early. https://t.co/heyblOsJza #richiebenaud — Jarrod Potter (@JarrodPotter) April 9, 2015

Richie Benaud was an intergenerational legend. He was a voice, a wrist and an unbuttoned shirt. Out the back of his hand magic came. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) April 9, 2015

Rest In Peace Richie Benaud. Cricket will not be the same. #RIPRichie — Patrick Dangerfield (@dangerfield32) April 9, 2015

Sad to hear about the passing of Richie Benaud. He's been a huge part of every summer I can remember. There has been no-one better. #Richie — PETER HELLIAR (@pjhelliar) April 9, 2015

He anchored the commentary team for the first summer of World Series Cricket in 1977-78 and in doing so laid the foundations of the TV icon he was to become.

Over the following decades his distinctive tone and speaking style became a beloved part of the Australian cricket soundscape, while his analysis and insight educated multiple generations of fans on the complexities of the game.

Away from the microphone he played a crucial role in mentoring up-and-coming stars of Australian cricket such as Ian Chappell and Shane Warne, while also authoring 10 best-selling books.

Having been awarded an OBE in 1961 for services to cricket, Benaud was inducted into the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 1985, the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2007 and the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2009.

Esteemed cricket writer Gideon Haigh was not being dramatic when he referred to Benaud as, “…perhaps the most influential cricketer and cricket personality since the Second World War.”

Never again in Australia will one voice mean so much to one sport. Vale #RichieBenaud — Joshua Kay (@js_kay) April 9, 2015

An extremely sad day, with the passing of Richie Benaud. A cricket icon and a broadcasting legend. We'll miss you at the 'G, Richie. — Melbourne Cricket Gd (@MCG) April 9, 2015

Farewell to Richie Benaud, a cricket legend, both on and off the pitch. The voice of many Aussie childhood summers. Thanks for the memories — Cameron Smith (@camsmith9) April 9, 2015

Super innings that. He was the sound of summer. #RIPRichieBenaud #richiebenaud — Melissa Doyle (@melissadoyle) April 9, 2015

Rest In Peace Richie Benaud What a marvellous innings you had! — Anna Meares (@AnnaMeares) April 9, 2015

There aren't many you can call irreplaceable. The best. #RichieBenaud — Melanie Mclaughlin (@Mel_Mclaughlin) April 9, 2015

Very sad to hear the news that the great Richie Benaud has passed! #truelegend #RIP — Nathan Lyon (@NathLyon421) April 9, 2015