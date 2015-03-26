As it happened: Australia v India

Australia put on a masterful performance at the SCG to beat India by 95 runs and book their place in the World Cup final.

Australia are through to the final at the MCG.

Steve Smith and Aaron Finch led the way early with the bat, putting Australia in a strong position with a 328 run total, but it was with the ball in in the field that Australia really showed their Cup credentials.

Two direct hit run-outs from Gelnn Maxwell and Steve Smith rattled the Indians as the bowling attack went to work either side of some great fielding. Then it was Mitchell Starc and James Faulkner finishing things off, cleaning up the tail with relative ease.

