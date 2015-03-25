Can Australia continue their dominance over India?

Australia will face India in a huge World Cup semi-final showdown on Thursday for the right to take on New Zealand in the final.

Will it be MS Dhoni or Michael Clarke leading their country to victory?

India are in unbelievable form, having gone through the pool stages undefeated and demolishing Bangladesh in the quarter-finals to make them a perfect seven from seven so far.

Their bowling attack has taken the maximum 70 wickets in those seven matches, making them the only team in the tournament to have bowled their opposition out in every game played.

But they will come up against a side who has well-and-truly had the wood over them for the last four months.

Since arriving in Australia in November, India are yet to register a win over the tournament co-hosts, having been beaten in two Test matches, two ODIs and a World Cup warm-up match.

The other two Tests ended in draws, but the Aussies were able to regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in the process.

Australia’s form has been a little bit patchy so far. While India has won seven games, Australia has only won five after their nail-biting loss to New Zealand and a wash-out against Bangladesh.

However they are coming off a fairly convincing victory over Pakistan in the quarter-finals and will definitely like their chances of continuing their recent dominance over India.

So who will prevail in this battle of fierce rivals to set up a clash with New Zealand on Sunday at the MCG? Here are the keys to victory for both sides:

KEY PLAYERS: AUSTRALIA

David Warner

Warner’s innings has the potential to be make-or-break for the Aussies. If he can get off to a fast start and lay a platform for the rest of the Australian order, India will struggle.

In six innings this tournament, Warner has 288 runs at an average of 57.60. His 178 against Afghanistan was a showcase of his swashbuckling best, and if India let him get away to a flyer, Australia will be well-and-truly in the box seat.

Mitchell Starc

At the start of the tournament, it was fairly safe to say a man named Mitchell would be leading Australia’s bowling attack. But not many would have predicted it would be Mitchell Starc rather than Johnson.

Starc is the second-highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far. His 18 scalps only trail Trent Boult’s 21, and his incredible 6/28 against the Kiwis at Eden Park almost snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

His in-swingers to right-handed batsmen have been almost unplayable throughout the tournament, and he will be the key to Australia keeping India below 300.

Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has been in devastating form with the bat, averaging over 75 in just five innings. He is Australia’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with 301, largely thanks to his 102 against Sri Lanka in the pool stages.

Maxwell has the ability to take his side from an average total to an outstanding one. His array of strokes and raw power personifies the modern one-day batsman, but it will be interesting to see if he can dig the Aussies out of a hole should they lose early wickets.

His best innings come when a solid platform has already been laid and a huge total is in the offing, but he is largely unproven when the Aussies are in trouble, as we saw by his dismissal against New Zealand.

KEY PLAYERS: INDIA

Virat Kohli

Kohli hasn't passed 50 since making a match-winning century in India's tournament opener against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, but if he can turn things around, he will be key to his side’s chances of victory. He has 304 runs in the tournament at an average of just over 60, but he managed just three in India’s quarter-final win over Bangladesh.

However he loves facing Australia and always seems to rise to the occasion against the co-hosts. He scored 692 runs in the recent Test series, doing everything in his power to will India to victory in all four games. Australia will need to take any early chances the Indian maestro offers, otherwise he could be in for a big score.

Mohammed Shami

India’s strike bowler has stepped up in the absence of injured paceman Ishant Sharma. The right-armer has 17 wickets in the tournament, which is good for third on the leading wicket-takers list behind only Boult and Starc.

He may have some mental scars about facing Australia though, having been belted in the recent Tests and ODI tri-series. If he can bag an early wicket and remove one of Australia’s openers, he could be in for a bag of wickets.

MS Dhoni

Just like Maxwell, India’s captain has the ability to completely transform an innings and take his side well past 300. He hasn’t drawn the attention of Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma or Suresh Raina, but he has quietly amassed 172 runs at an average of 57.33.

And he has form on the game's biggest stage. His magical innings of 93 not out guided India to victory in the 2011 final and he will be looking to replicate that feat against Australia. His time in the national side appears to be coming to an end, so he will be desperate for one more crack at hoisting the World Cup trophy.

NOTABLE STATS

India has posted one win from 14 ODIs against Australia at the SCG.

Australia has won their past 12 completed ODIs at home.

Australia has the highest winning percentage in World Cup history, having won 60 out of 84 matches played at 71 per cent.

Australia has won the most World Cup trophies out of any nation, winning four from 11 tournaments played. India is second on the list with two.

Australia and India have the highest and second-highest totals in World Cup history. Australia amassed 6/417 against Bangladesh this year, breaking India’s record of 5/413 against Bermuda in 2007.

India are the current World Cup holders after they defeated Sri Lanka in the 2011 final.

World Cup second semi-final

Australia v India

Thursday 26th March 2:30pm

Sydney Cricket Ground