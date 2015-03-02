Joe Root was causing Sri Lanka plenty of headaches with the bat yesterday en route to his stellar knock of 121 and during the 39th over it appeared Sri Lanka were going to try to get him out by any means necessary, including this ridiculous review for LBW.

Is this the worst review in DRS history?

Bowler Suranga Lakmal delivered a full toss to Root, which struck the batsmen on the pads as he looked to send it down the leg side.

Despite replays clearly showing the ball flying wide of leg stump, Lakmal encouraged skipper Angelo Mathews to send it up for review after it was already correctly given not out by the umpire.

The commentators had their fair share of laughs once the replays emerged, with Twitter also joining in on the party.

Apologies to Bruce Oxenford. Sri Lanka should have gone SpecSavers. #DRS. Ridiculous #ENGvSL — Darshin Lakhia (@DarshinL) March 1, 2015

Sri Lanka would like to take a mulligan on that DRS review. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) March 1, 2015

Worst review in the history of DRS from Sri Lanka there? #ENGvSL — Harry Everett (@HarryEverett_14) March 1, 2015

Just seen Sri Lanka's review from last night. Wow. — Gray (@MattGray97) March 1, 2015