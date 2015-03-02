Video has emerged of Glenn Maxwell prematurely taunting the Eden Park crowd moments before New Zealand's dramatic victory.

Glenn Maxwell's 'choking' taunt backfires

With Australia needing one wicket and the Kiwis six runs to win, the Aussie all-rounder turns towards the vocal home supporters and makes a choking gesture.

Maxwell was clearly referencing the Kiwis' monumental batting collapse, after they lost 5-15 to give the Aussies an unlikely sniff at a remarkable comeback.

The crowd would have the last laugh though, as Maxwell was forced to watch Kane Williamson smash the ball over the long-on rope moments later to clinch victory for the Black Caps.

The video was posted to Facebook by Kiwi Sam Holt with the following caption:

"This was Maxwell just before Kane Williamson tonked that 6 to win it... How's that for crowd / player banter?!"

Mitchell Starc almost pulled off the unthinkable for Australia.

He was twice on a hat-trick, but No.11 Trent Boult kept him out for two balls before Williamson hammered a six off Pat Cummins to bring up the winning runs in the 24th over.