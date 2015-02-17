AS IT HAPPENED: New Zealand v Scotland

New Zealand survive a late scare from Scotland to win their World Cup pool game by three wickets.

LIVE: New Zealand v Scotland

The Black Caps were seemingly cruising to victory after dismissing the cricketing minnows, Scotland for 142.

But in the end not one of their batsmen ever got going and they ended up passing Scotland with just three wickets remaining.

The result was never really in jeopardy but New Zealand will be disappointed that they did not put Scotland to the sword and win more easily.

