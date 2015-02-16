Hayden reveals Gilchrist's four-day bender in '07

Former Australian wicket-keeper batsman Adam Gilchrist is known as one of cricket’s nice guys.

Hayden reveals Gilchrist's '07 four-day bender

He was always smiling and sharing a laugh on the field, and became known for ‘walking’ when he knew he was out, even if the umpire disagreed.

But his usually squeaky-clean image has been completely shattered by former opening partner Matthew Hayden.

Writing for News Corp, Hayden talks about a four-day bender that Gilchrist went on prior to the 2007 World Cup in the West Indies.

“My good mate and opening batting partner at the 2007 World Cup Adam Gilchrist has a theory that the only way to get over jet lag is to drown it,” says Hayden.

Gilchrist arrived in the Caribbean about a week later than his teammates, staying back in Australia for the birth of his son.

But Hayden says Gilly let loose upon arrival.

“He arrived in true form, sticking to his mantra of drowning the bastard (jet lag).

“He obviously wanted to wet the baby’s head and was a bit excited about getting back among the boys and being at a World Cup.

“But one night turned into two and two into three or four — he was on a bit of a bender.”

Hayden says it got so out of hand that coach John Buchanan and captain Ricky Ponting had to intervene.

“[Buchanan and Ponting] had to call him and say, “You’re the vice-captain of our country, you arrived late and you’re out drinking — you’ve got to start to put in here.”

And according to Haydos: “Gilly’s response has become folklore in Australian cricket circles.

“Yep, you’re right,” he said. “Just give me one more night.”

Hayden and Gilchrist went on to lead Australia to glory at the ’07 World Cup, their third successive triumph.