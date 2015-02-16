Diehard Indian fans watch WC match during wedding

Frankly, whoever booked this Indian wedding reception when the country was taking on Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup should have expected that it would come to this.

Diehard India fans watch match during wedding reception

A photo of a wedding reception with India's huge World Cup clash with Pakistan on TV has become a big hit, and the image really does say it all.

@Aakash21_cfc posted the image on social media along with the caption, "Meanwhile in Indian wedding receptions..." and it quickly got widely shared.

Rows of guests are sat in front of a big TV screen with the match on live with surely little hope of anyone else attempting to grab the attention.

The crunch clash between the two rivals reportedly attracted a billion-strong TV audience and these wedding guests were not going to let themselves miss out.

It may have been difficult persuading those organising the wedding to get the cricket on, but it certainly would have only added to the celebrations as India won by 76 runs.

More from World of Sport