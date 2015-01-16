Andrew Flintoff does Elvis impersonation mid-match

Andrew Flintoff was once the king of cricket - now it appears he may fancy himself as 'The King'.

The former England all-rounder was in fine voice as he treated TV viewers around the world to an impressive Elvis Presley impersonation during his latest appearance in Australia's Big Bash League.

The 37-year-old's live on-mic observations during his high-profile stint Down Under have been a huge hit and he again did not let fans down, after some mild encouragement from former England coach David Lloyd.

As Flintoff fielded during Brisbane Heat's victory over Hobart Hurricanes at The Gabba, Lloyd tweeted to TV commentators urging them to ask the Ashes hero to get "singing ELVIS!!!!!!".

When the message was relayed, Flintoff duly obliged, bursting into a rendition of 'In the Ghetto' for more than a minute in a plausible imitation of the American rocker.

He was interrupted when tail-end batsman Ben Hilfenhaus launched a six over his head at long on.

Heat won the match by 18 runs after a highly-entertaining 81 from 35 balls by Chris Lynn, but afterwards it was Flintoff's star turn that commanded the social media attention.

"Hope my Elvis impersonation didn't offend any viewers @tensporttv !! #myherotheking," Flintoff later tweeted.

His former England captain Michael Vaughan responded: "T20 is about entertainment... This is brilliant by @flintoff11 bit.ly/1zhrRiQ .. #Elvis."

Lloyd later tweeted: "For one night only ..... Tonight Matthew , @flintoff11 is Elvis Presley #caughtinatrap."

Further approval came from England Twenty20 international Jason Roy, who is currently with BBL side Sydney Thunder.

"That was too funny, absolutely nailed it big man @flintoff11 #Elvis," Roy tweeted.

Flintoff returned to cricket last year to play T20 after a four-year spell in retirement which included a brief foray into professional boxing.

